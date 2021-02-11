Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Up 313.6% in January

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 313.6% from the January 14th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cadeler A/S stock remained flat at $$4.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Cadeler A/S has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $4.04.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It operates two offshore jack up windfarm installation vessels under the Pacific Orca and Pacific Osprey names.

