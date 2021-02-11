Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Holdings Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,129 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,897 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $24,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $137.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.40. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $142.11.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $641,295.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $5,742,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,771,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,448 shares of company stock worth $19,184,094. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

