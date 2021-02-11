Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives $71.28 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.28.

CZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $115,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,049 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $3,057,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $44,007,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 401.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 250,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,043,000 after acquiring an additional 200,554 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $56,060,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $8,376,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CZR stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $79.30. 9,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,056. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $83.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.07.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

