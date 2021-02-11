Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of CAL traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.72. 8,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,666. Caleres has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $595.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.44. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $647.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caleres will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $216,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,985.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 7,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $115,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,381.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $831,330. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caleres by 252.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Caleres in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Caleres by 20.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Caleres by 63.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Caleres in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

