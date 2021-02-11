California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,056,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,878 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Phillips 66 worth $73,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 20.5% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 78,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 49.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26,218 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $76.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.80. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $92.30.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.