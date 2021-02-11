California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 29,156 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 681,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,156 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Moderna were worth $71,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Moderna by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $166.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $179.34 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The firm has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.70, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.20 and a 200 day moving average of $98.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $1,736,400.00. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,810,797.84. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 491,995 shares of company stock valued at $64,815,499. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

