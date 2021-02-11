California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Rockwell Automation worth $69,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 25.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,060,000 after purchasing an additional 610,243 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,463.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 317,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,146,000 after buying an additional 305,462 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $49,893,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 459.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 258,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,358,000 after buying an additional 212,341 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 90.8% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 373,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,460,000 after buying an additional 177,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.81.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $244.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.36 and a 200 day moving average of $240.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $994,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,270.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,595.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,984 shares of company stock valued at $20,511,157 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

