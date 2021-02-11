California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,197 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of CrowdStrike worth $76,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after purchasing an additional 825,093 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,013,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,523,000 after purchasing an additional 230,491 shares during the period. Charles Lim Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 1,188,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,176,000 after purchasing an additional 149,405 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 474.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,191,000 after purchasing an additional 975,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Black sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $315,741.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,197,923 shares of company stock worth $223,610,355. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $231.35 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $238.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. FBN Securities increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

