California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,007 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.79% of Globe Life worth $78,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 8.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 19.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $92.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.76. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $1,157,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,302,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $139,995.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,555 shares of company stock worth $5,058,814. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

