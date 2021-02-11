California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 13,096 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 350,757 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,096 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Splunk were worth $59,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $1,189,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,027,194 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,510,000 after buying an additional 140,231 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,977 shares of the software company’s stock worth $98,388,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth $1,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $133,126.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,901. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $168.02 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. BTIG Research cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Summit Insights cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.30.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

