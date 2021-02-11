California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,167 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $65,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNG opened at $429.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $385.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of -349.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.85 and a fifty-two week high of $442.27.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert I. Theis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,978 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Thygesen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.22, for a total value of $1,691,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,354 shares of company stock valued at $67,571,975 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RNG. Morgan Stanley raised RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.56.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

