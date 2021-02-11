Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Issues Earnings Results

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

NYSE ELY traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,489. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average of $21.50. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.18.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

