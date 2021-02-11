Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.48.

CPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $9.75 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,030. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $835.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.