Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 19,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 62,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 45,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $94.60 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $97.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 65.69, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. Argus raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.58.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

