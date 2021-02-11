Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,913 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSII shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.55. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

