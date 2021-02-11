Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,466 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

QLTA stock opened at $57.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.11. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53.

