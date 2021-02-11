Cambiar Investors LLC Takes $2.66 Million Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 82,726 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.10% of Cathay General Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 516,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 22,689 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 26,783 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 531,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,532,000 after buying an additional 244,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of CATY opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $251,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $98,364.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,399,864.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,466 shares of company stock valued at $644,214. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

