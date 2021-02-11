Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,414 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $18,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBIL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 194.9% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.14 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.12 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.13 and a 200 day moving average of $100.23.

