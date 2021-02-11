Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 28,725 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,725 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $21,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG opened at $103.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.42. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

