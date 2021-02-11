Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,165 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $26,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $4,893,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 179.7% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $315.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.65 and a 200-day moving average of $296.02. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $315.24.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

