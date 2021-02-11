Camden Capital LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 873 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,846,000 after purchasing an additional 63,728 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,200,713,000 after buying an additional 49,128 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 676,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $994,206,000 after buying an additional 37,893 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,095.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,123.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,836.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,669.92. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

