Camden Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,038 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,423,000 after buying an additional 360,893 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 787,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,557,000 after buying an additional 171,861 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 717,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,162,000 after buying an additional 46,450 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 570,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,535,000 after buying an additional 39,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $177.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.36.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,058.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

