Camden Capital LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,547,000 after acquiring an additional 611,594 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 18,810.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,024,000 after acquiring an additional 500,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,762,000 after acquiring an additional 467,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $197.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.60 and a 200 day moving average of $164.98. The company has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $200.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

