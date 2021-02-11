Camden Capital LLC Invests $246,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.6% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $315.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.56 and its 200-day moving average is $242.87. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $318.27.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

