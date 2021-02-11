Camden Capital LLC Purchases 218 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3,959.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 49,495 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 83,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,197,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total transaction of $1,081,871.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,186.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total transaction of $488,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,015,146 shares of company stock valued at $491,827,782. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.48.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $284.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.16 and a 200 day moving average of $232.99. The stock has a market cap of $102.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $288.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

