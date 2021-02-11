Camden Capital LLC Takes Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Terex by 222.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Terex by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 8.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Terex by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -653.00 and a beta of 1.55. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

In other news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $401,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,658 shares of company stock worth $2,487,234. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.31.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

