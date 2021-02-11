Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454,589. Cameco has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,561,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.