Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Shares Up 20.7%

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX)’s share price shot up 20.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.77. 6,353,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 321% from the average session volume of 1,507,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.79.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative net margin of 69.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.14%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cancer Genetics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in Cancer Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cancer Genetics by 435.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the period. 5.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

