CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Update

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 4,020.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 616,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGRW traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 573,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,657. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12. CannaGrow has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31.

About CannaGrow

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

