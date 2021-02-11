Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Stock Price Down 16.5%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED)’s share price fell 16.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$54.85 and last traded at C$55.29. 1,119,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,051,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$66.21.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEED. Cowen increased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$20.20 to C$27.78 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$41.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.83.

The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$42.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.12.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (TSE:WEED)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

