Capco Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Capco Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000. FRP comprises 0.7% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of FRP at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in FRP by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in FRP by 502.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FRP by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in FRP during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in FRP by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FRP alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised FRP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $97,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $129,338.55. Insiders have sold a total of 6,575 shares of company stock valued at $292,760 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRP stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.77. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.90 million, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.70. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.25.

FRP Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH).

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.