Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Short Interest Update

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 168,700 shares, an increase of 941.4% from the January 14th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,396,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CAPC stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,427. The company has a market cap of $47.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Capstone Companies has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 59.17% and a negative net margin of 108.44%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products in North America and internationally. Its lighting products include connected surfacesÂ-smart mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet lights, LED vanity mirrors, LED gooseneck lanterns, LED dual mode security lights, LED solar patio lights, LED motion sensor lights, LED motion sensor light with air purifier, LED wall utility lights, eco-i-Lites, power failure indoor lighting, CPC power failure bulbs, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights.

