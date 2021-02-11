Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Releases Earnings Results

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 30.83%.

NASDAQ:CPST traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $10.56. 5,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. Capstone Turbine has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

In other Capstone Turbine news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $27,462.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,557 shares in the company, valued at $497,694.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren Jamison acquired 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $32,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,156 shares of company stock valued at $34,772. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPST. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.