Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Update

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the January 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

COOSF stock traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.71. 820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008. Carbios SAS has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.17.

Get Carbios SAS alerts:

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carbios SAS in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

About Carbios SAS

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company produces enzymated pellets for use in the production of biosourced and biodegradable plastics. It also recycles plastic waste into plastic materials; and produces polylactic acid.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Carbios SAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbios SAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.