Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.68.

CJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Firstegy raised Cardinal Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James raised Cardinal Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.90 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

TSE:CJ traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$1.42. 1,768,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,558. The stock has a market capitalization of C$172.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.65.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

