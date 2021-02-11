CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (EKG.V) (CVE:EKG) Trading Up 35.7%

CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (EKG.V) (CVE:EKG) shares were up 35.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 1,950,260 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 505% from the average daily volume of 322,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$11.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 430.31.

About CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (EKG.V) (CVE:EKG)

CardioComm Solutions, Inc develops advanced software and hardware products, and core laboratory reading services related to electrocardiogram (ECG) and ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring systems for medical and consumer markets worldwide. The company's technology is used in a range of products for the recording, transmission, viewing, analyzing, reporting, and storage of ECGs for arrhythmia screening, diagnosis, and management of cardiac patients.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CardioComm Solutions Inc. (EKG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CardioComm Solutions Inc. (EKG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.