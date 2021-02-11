CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.40-1.42 for the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised CareTrust REIT from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.90.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

