CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%.

CTRE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.23. The company had a trading volume of 628,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

