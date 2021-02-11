CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) CFO Sells $1,155,357.57 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $1,155,357.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,814.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $125.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $128.58. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on KMX. Bank of America reduced their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $882,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.