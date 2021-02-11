Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other analysts have also commented on CSPR. Bank of America lowered Casper Sleep from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Shares of CSPR opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. Casper Sleep has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $378.57 million and a P/E ratio of -2.01.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $123.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Casper Sleep by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Casper Sleep by 25.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Casper Sleep during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Casper Sleep during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Casper Sleep by 193.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

