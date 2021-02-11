Caspian Achieves Market Cap of $2.15 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Caspian coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $36,161.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Caspian has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

