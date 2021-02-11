Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $2,737,287.50 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 28,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $2,737,287.50.

CSTL opened at $90.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -530.20 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.88.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSTL. KeyCorp raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

