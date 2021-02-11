Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Sets New 12-Month High at $124.78

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $124.78 and last traded at $124.24, with a volume of 21984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.22.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $523,612.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,624. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,823,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Catalent by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,983 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $75,616,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Catalent by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,249,000 after purchasing an additional 591,979 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Catalent by 562.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 667,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 566,642 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

