Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $28,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 140,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 113,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $198.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

