CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in January

CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,021,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CAVR remained flat at $$0.02 on Thursday. 1,351,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,370. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. CAVU Resources has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

About CAVU Resources

CAVU Resources, Inc operates in the information and entertainment space in the cannabis sector. It offers SoKu (Social Kush), a gamified social chat application for legal marijuana users; and MediKu (Medical Kush), a dosage tracking application for medical marijuana patients and caregivers providing personal analysis, budget managing recommendations, and costs and daily communication for result tracking.

