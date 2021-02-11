Ccore Trading Up 42.9% This Week (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 93.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $15,212.43 and $70.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded 42.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00058571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.20 or 0.01105387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006354 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.53 or 0.05350145 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00026472 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 75.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00018978 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00033772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Ccore Profile

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

