CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.03. 6,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,076. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.21 and a 200 day moving average of $126.28. CDW has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $157.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Get CDW alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.