Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 1,890.9% from the January 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLLNY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cellnex Telecom has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS CLLNY traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,855. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $50.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.99.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

