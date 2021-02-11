Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $116.1-118.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.72 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.00-5.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.04.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $61.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

