Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.88

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.88 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 40460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71.

In other news, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $118,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $156,295.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,189 shares of company stock worth $663,366 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Century Aluminum by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

